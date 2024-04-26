2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report – Legon Cities 3-2 Berekum Chelsea

Legon Cities emerged victorious in a thrilling five-goal spectacle against Berekum Chelsea, propelled by a standout performance from forward Fredrick Akatuk in a captivating matchday 28 showdown,

The excitement began in the 40th minute when Stephen Appiah Asare set up Akatuk, allowing Legon Cities to take the lead on home turf. However, Berekum Chelsea swiftly responded, with Patrick Ansu leveling the scoreline.

As tensions mounted, Legon Cities regained the lead late in the game with an 87th-minute strike, only for Berekum Chelsea to equalise once more through Awuah Dramani's 90th-minute effort, seemingly salvaging a point on the road. Yet, in a dramatic turn of events, Akatuk sealed the victory for Paa Kwesi Fabin's side with a decisive goal in the 94th minute, securing a hard-fought 3-2 win.

The result marks Legon Cities' fourth victory in their last six matches, showcasing their resurgence following a recent victory over Hearts of Oak.

Climbing to 10th position on the table, they have surpassed both Kotoko and Hearts, positioning themselves for further ascent in the standings.

For Berekum Chelsea, the defeat dealt a blow to their aspirations for a top-four finish, as they remain fifth in the standings with 41 points. With their sights set on redemption, they will host Hearts of Oak in their next fixture at the Golden City Park, aiming to bounce back from this setback.