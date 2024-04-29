2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report - Nsoatreman 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Nsoatreman and Bofoakwa Tano played out a goalless draw in Nsuatre on Monday afternoon.

The match, held at Nana Professor Koromansa II Park, saw a cautious display from both sides, with neither able to find the breakthrough, ultimately settling for a share of the points.

As a result of the draw, Nsoatreman remains in fourth place, while Bofoakwa has temporarily moved out of the relegation zone.

However, with Dreams FC, just below them, having four outstanding games, Bofoakwa's position remains precarious.

In an interesting development, Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil was observed in the stands, presumably scouting for potential talents during the encounter.