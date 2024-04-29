GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report - Nsoatreman 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Published on: 29 April 2024
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report - Nsoatreman 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Nsoatreman and Bofoakwa Tano played out a goalless draw in Nsuatre on Monday afternoon. 

The match, held at Nana Professor Koromansa II Park, saw a cautious display from both sides, with neither able to find the breakthrough, ultimately settling for a share of the points.

As a result of the draw, Nsoatreman remains in fourth place, while Bofoakwa has temporarily moved out of the relegation zone.

However, with Dreams FC, just below them, having four outstanding games, Bofoakwa's position remains precarious.

In an interesting development, Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil was observed in the stands, presumably scouting for potential talents during the encounter.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more