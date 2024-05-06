2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Aduana Stars

Accra Lions will welcome two-time Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars, at the Accra Sports Stadium for matchday 29 of the 2023/24 campaign.

The host heads into the game with an impressive record, having beaten their opponents in the last two meetings, including an away win in Dormaa.

In the five meetings between the two sides, Lions are yet to taste defeat, with three of the matches ending in draws.

Accra Lions have been on a good run of form in the second round, and have lost only one of their last five games.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars arrive in Accra with only two wins in the last five matches with the other three games ending in defeats. The visitors have been bad travellers this season despite their rich experience in the domestic league.

The two clubs are separated by only a point with Accra Lions sitting in fifth place while Aduana are in sixth position.

Accra Lions have looked dangerous in attack with the fluidity of Daniel Awuni, Dominic Amponsah and Mohammed Yahaya causing problems for opponents. Their midfield also boosts of creativity from Seidu Sadat with captain Shawkan Mohammed a rock in front of the defenders.

Aduana Stars will count on the experience of players like Emmanuel Gyemfi, Justus Tortsutsey and Kelvin Obeng to deliver the goods.