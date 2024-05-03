2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview – Asante Kotoko vs. Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko are aiming to extend their unbeaten streak against Legon Cities as they face off on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Following a series of disappointing results, including six losses in seven games, owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II convened an urgent meeting, after which Kotoko's fortunes began to improve.

They clinched a narrow victory against league leaders Saamrtex and managed a draw against reigning champions during their visit to Tarkwa. With these recent performances, they'll be seeking another triumph as they host Legon Cities.

Although Legon Cities haven't performed exceptionally well in the league, their successes as FA Cup semi-finalists demonstrate their potential to cause upsets on favourable days.

This upcoming clash marks Kotoko and Legon Cities' reunion five months since their last encounter, where Kotoko secured an impressive 3-1 away victory.

Despite Legon Cities' recent victories against Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak, their defensive vulnerabilities are evident, having conceded goals in five consecutive away matches.

Since May 2021, Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities have faced each other six times. Kotoko emerged victorious thrice, with two matches ending in draws, while Legon Cities managed one win.

Across these encounters, Kotoko scored a total of nine goals compared to Legon Cities' seven, reflecting Kotoko's superior recent head-to-head record against Legon Cities.