2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview – Bibiani Gold Stars vs. Bechem United

Bibiani Gold Stars will aim for their eighth consecutive home win when they welcome Bechem United to Dun’s Park for premier league business on Sunday, May 5 2024.

Both teams are separated by just a point with Bechem United in 7th position on 40 points while the Miners are ninth-placed.

Frimpong Manso’s success in steering Gold Stars to relative safety has been largely due to their impressive home run and they will be confident of victory over the Hunters on Sunday.

The Hunters are unbeaten in their last seven games but have won twice in that same period and will be keen to return to winning ways after being held by Heart of Lions at home last week.

Seth Osei’s side have been poor on the road this term. Their last away win was back in December 2023 which makes a win over the Miners a high mountain to surmount.

They have to show a lot of resilience against their hosts who are in supreme form at home if they want to get something from this game.