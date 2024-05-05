2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview – Bofoakwa Tano 1-1 Dreams FC

Bofoakwa Tano were held by Dreams FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park in an enthralling matchday 29 fixture on Sunday, May 5 2024.

Suweidu Suhiyini’s late strike for Dreams FC canceled Solomon Obilitey’s early goal for the hosts to earn The Still Believe a crucial away point.

Obilitey shot his side into the lead on 12 minutes after he capitalized on a blunder by the Dreams FC defense.

The Still Believe missed a golden opportunity to restore parity before the break after Aziz Issah missed a penalty awarded to Dreams in the 27th minute.

After recess, Dreams scored late in the second half on 86 minutes to snatch a point in Sunyani.

Both teams are still separated by a point with Bofo in 15th position and Dreams in 16th position on the league standings.

The Still Believe are in the danger zone with 32 points but have four outstanding games.

Dreams are at home to Legon Cities for their next game while Bofoakwa travel to league leaders, Samartex.