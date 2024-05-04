2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview – Bofoakwa Tano vs. Dreams FC

Bofoakwa Tano will host Dreams FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday, May 5 2024 in a must-win game for both teams.

Relegation-threatened Bofo and Dreams occupy 15th and 16th positions respectively on the league standings with just a point separating the two sides.

The Hunters have drawn their last three matches after their home win over Aduana Stars in April.

Eduafo’s side would want to ease relegation fears by claiming all three points at their own backyard.

This won’t be a stroll in the park against a Dreams FC side who return to league play after their CAF Confederation Cup exit.

The Still Believe have four outstanding matches and they would want to mark their return with a win as they aim to move out of the danger zone.

With some tricky fixtures in their remaining premier league matches which are expected to come in quick succession, Zito would urge his boys to start winning as soon as possible.