2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview – Great Olympics vs. Medeama SC

Accra Great Olympics play host to Medeama SC on Sunday afternoon looking for the win that will help to steer them clear off the drop zone.

The capital side will be aiming to return to winning ways after losing 1-0 at leaders FC Samartex 1996 last weekend.

The "Dade Boys" are back in the capital to face defending champions Medeama in an epic match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Given their recent struggles, it would come as no surprise if Medeama fail to successfully defend their top-flight crown.

The Mauve and Yellow have huffed and puffed since they exited the CAF Champions League and now almost set to lose out on their title defence.

Great Olympics are 14th on the table with 33 points after 27 matches with one outstanding game to be played. They have picked 1 win, drawn twice and suffered 2 defeats in their last 5 outings. The Dade Boys are the 6th lowest ranked club in the league this season with the least number of points accumulated (24). They’ve won 6, drawn 6 and lost 1, scored 14 and conceded 6 goals.

Medeama SC are winless in their last 4 consecutive away matches. They’ve managed to secure 9 points, scoring 9 and shipping in 18 goals away from home. The Mauve and Yellow are 8th on the table with 40 points from 28 matches, having won 2, drawn 1 and suffered 2 defeats. They are ranked among the top ten best away sides in the league in this campaign.

Great Olympics have played Medeama SC three times at home in the league since 2020/21 season with Great Olympics winning two and losing one.

In the 2020/21 season, Great Olympics beat Medeama SC 1-0, lost 1-2 in the 2021/22 season before recording a 1-0 win in the 2022/23 season.

Great Olympics boasts Gladson Awako, Emmanuel Akesseh, Albert Amoah, Prince Afrifa, Raymond Grippman, Razak Kasim, Isaac Mensah, Christopher Nettey, Ebenezer Sekyere, Sahadu Sulley, Mathew Agama, Richard Botchway and Kekeli Attor, who are all fit to start the game on Sunday.

Medeama SC can rely on quality players such as Kamaradini Mamudu, Manuel Mantey, Diawisie Taylor, Bernardinho Tetteh, Hamidu Abdul Fatawu, Daouda Sidibe, Kelvin Nkrumah, Kofi Asmah, David Boison, Nurudeen Abdulai, Derrick Fordjour, Michael Enu, Godknows Dzakpasu and Kobina Amoah.