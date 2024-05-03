2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview – RTU vs. Samartex

Real Tamale United (RTU), currently rooted to the bottom of the table, are aiming for a significant victory over league leaders Samartex at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on Sunday.

With only six matches remaining in the season, both teams find themselves in contrasting positions in the league standings. While RTU desperately seek wins to avoid relegation, Samartex set their sights on clinching their maiden championship title, merely in their second season in the top flight.

RTU's recent back-to-back defeats have plunged them into serious jeopardy. Their only hope of survival lies in winning their remaining games and relying on other teams' slip-ups.

Currently seven points adrift of safety, the situation appears dire for RTU, exacerbated by internal strife characterised by accusations of match-fixing and disputes over unpaid salaries involving players and suspended coach Abdul Mumin.

In contrast, Samartex bounced back from their defeat against Asante Kotoko with a 1-0 victory over Great Olympics, seeking to maintain their healthy lead at the top of the table.

Real Tamale United and Samartex have crossed paths three times since September 2022. While one match ended in a draw, Samartex emerged victorious twice. Their most recent encounter occurred on November 26, resulting in a 2-1 win for Samartex.

Across these three head-to-head matches, RTU managed to score only one goal, while Samartex netted five, indicating Samartex's superior recent head-to-head record against RTU.

Given the stark contrast in their current situations and their previous encounters, Samartex enter the match as favourites, while RTU face an uphill battle to salvage crucial points in their relegation battle.