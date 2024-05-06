2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report- Accra Lions 0-0 Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars held Accra Lions to a pulsating goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The host dominated the game but failed to break the deadlock following resolute defending from the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.

Accra Lions came close early in the game after Remember Boateng's cross was met by Yahaya Mohammed before Blessing Asuman connected at the far end.

Halfway through the first half, a strong defending from the visitors denied Dominic Amponsah from meeting a cheeky pass from Yahaya Mohammed.

Amponsah came close twice before half time with both strikes missing the post by inches.

After the break, Kelvin Obeng came close but his effort could not trouble Lions goalkeeper Andrews Owusu.

Mohammed Yahaya was later sent through by Amponsah but his quick effort was calmly grabbed by the Aduana goalie.

Second-half substitute Abdul Shakun Abubakar almost broke the deadlock after meeting a fine cross from Daniel Awuni, only to be denied by a strong save from the Aduana shot-stopper.