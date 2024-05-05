2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 2-0 Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko secured a 2-0 victory over Legon Cities, extending their recent unbeaten streak in the league to three games and reigniting their aspirations for a top-four finish.

Since they met with owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu after a series of bad results, the Porcupine Warriors have displayed resilience, remaining undefeated. On Sunday, they clinched their second win in three games.

Despite Legon Cities entering the game with two consecutive victories, they struggled to assert control as Kotoko dominated proceedings at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, ultimately deserving their win.

Kotoko boasted seven goal attempts, four of which were on target, whereas Legon Cities managed just two attempts throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Although Kotoko's dominance was evident, it wasn't until the 34th minute that they broke the deadlock, with Uganda forward Stephen Mukwala converting from the penalty spot.

The lead was further extended in the 49th minute by defender Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed, sealing the victory for Kotoko and narrowing the gap to the top four to just three points.

However, the game was overshadowed by controversy as both teams took to the field in outfits that bore a striking resemblance, causing confusion among fans, particularly those watching on television.

Kotoko donned their light red home colors, while Legon Cities opted for an orange kit, making it challenging to distinguish between the two teams.

In the second half, Legon Cities made adjustments, changing their shorts and socks to blue. Officials faced criticism for allowing the first half to proceed despite the glaring resemblance between the teams' kits.

With 38 points, Legon Cities currently trail just behind Kotoko in 11th place in the league standings.