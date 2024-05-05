2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report – Bibiani Gold Stars 1-1 Bechem United

Bibiani Gold Stars were denied their eighth consecutive home win by visiting Bechem United at Dun’s Park on Sunday, May 5 2024.

The enthralling first half ended in a barren score line as both teams failed to take the chances that fell to them.

It seemed like the spoils were going to be shared at full time but Emmanuel Annor broke the deadlock by scoring for the Hunters in the 86th minute.

There was more drama as 15th minutes of stoppage were to be played and the Miners netted an equalizer which was enough to prevent an upset.

Gold Stars remain in 9th position on 40 points while the Hunters are 7th on 41 points with a game in hand.

The Miners are away to Nsoatreman for their next game while Bechem United will host Karela United.