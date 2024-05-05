2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report - Great Olympics 0-1 Medeama

Reigning champions Medeama secured a vital win against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon, propelling them to third place in the league standings.

In a closely contested match, Medeama emerged victorious thanks to a late goal by defender Kamaradini Mamudu in the 97th minute.

Despite Olympics holding the lion's share of possession with 51%, Medeama displayed greater purposefulness, recording 14 goal attempts, four more than their opponents, and registering six shots on target, three more as well.

The defeat extended Olympics' winless run to five games, leaving them in a precarious position just one point above the relegation zone. With Dreams FC yet to play their outstanding games, Olympics face the looming threat of relegation.

Medeama, on the other hand, finds themselves ten points adrift of the top spot with five games remaining. Their late surge last season to clinch the title suggests they cannot be underestimated or ruled out from contention.

With their history of mounting late challenges, Medeama could pose a significant threat to current league leaders, Samartex, in the race for the championship.