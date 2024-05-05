2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report - Heart of Lions 1-0 Nsoatreman

Mustapha Yakubu's decisive 28th-minute goal secured a narrow victory for Heart of Lions against Nsoatreman on Sunday at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

The forward exhibited clinical finishing, notching his fifth goal of the season and providing Lions with a crucial win as they continue their battle for survival.

Although both teams started the match strongly, the home side displayed greater initiative, ultimately reaping the rewards with Yakubu's well-taken strike.

Despite Nsoatreman's efforts to mount a comeback, they encountered a resilient Lions defence that threw everything into protecting their lead, ultimately securing three valuable points.

However, despite the victory, Heart of Lions finds themselves second from the bottom in the league standings. With only five matches remaining, their fate rests entirely in their own hands, and their approach to the upcoming games will be pivotal in determining their participation in next season's championship.

Their next challenge sees them facing Dreams FC in Dawu, a team also facing the threat of relegation but bolstered by four outstanding matches in hand.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman will be disappointed with the result, particularly as they aimed to return to winning ways following a draw at home against Bofoakwa Tano.

They will have an opportunity to bounce back in their next fixture against Bibiani Gold Stars.