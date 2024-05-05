2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report - RTU 1-0 Samartex

Ghana Premier League leaders Samartex faced a setback in their bid to extend their lead at the top, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Real Tamale United (RTU).

The match, held at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, witnessed the bottom-placed club securing a crucial victory, halting a two-game losing streak and potentially revitalising their survival hopes.

The solitary goal of the match came just before halftime, with RTU managing to withstand significant pressure from Samartex to clinch the win.

Despite the loss, Samartex maintains their position at the summit of the league table, with their lead intact, especially as Nations lost to Karela United in a previous encounter.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Medeama have emerged as potential contenders for a late title defence, currently sitting in third place, trailing by ten points with five games remaining in the season.

Samartex will aim to bounce back in their upcoming fixture against Bofoakwa Tano at home, seeking to resume their winning momentum.

On the other hand, RTU will face Medeama in their next challenge, hoping to build on their recent triumph and continue their fight for survival.