2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview – Asante Kotoko vs. Karela United

Asante Kotoko are eager to secure their first win of the season as they prepare to host Karela United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors have faced a challenging start to the season, with two winless games that ended in a draw against Heart of Lions and a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani Goldstars.

The pressure is mounting on coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, but he remains optimistic. Ogum, who led Kotoko to a league victory in 2022, believes his players will rise to the occasion and deliver an impressive performance to secure a victory against Karela United.

In contrast to Kotoko's form, Karela United has had a more positive start to the season, recording a win against Berekum Chelsea with a score of 3-1. However, they stumbled in their opener against Legon Cities.

Kotoko are fully aware of the challenge they face, considering their recent history against Karela United. Kotoko have not beaten Karela since 2021 and have encountered difficulties whenever they have faced them.

The upcoming clash promises to be an exciting match as Kotoko aims to turn their season around and secure a much-needed victory.