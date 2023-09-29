2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview- Berekum Chelsea vs Accra Lions

Berekum Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back after defeat at Karela United when they welcome league leaders Accra Lions at the Golden City Park on Friday.

The Berekum-based club started the season with a 2-0 win against Bibiani Goldstars, and hold an impressive record at home.

However, they face a stubborn Accra Lions side, who look well organized after holding champions Medeama SC in Tarkwa before beating Legon Cities in the Accra derby in Sogakope.

Both sides have managed to keep some of their key players from last season, with goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekyere and forward Stephen Amankona expected to play a huge role in the ongoing campaign.

Meanwhile, Abass Samari - who was named discovery of the year at the Ghana Football awards - and captain Dominic Nsobila remain the fulcrum of Accra Lions.

Berekum Chelsea and Accra Lions have met four times in the Ghana Premier League, with both sides picking two win each. Lions are yet to get a point in Berekum against Chelsea.

Despite sitting top of the table after two games, the game at Berekum will be a tough test for the visitors.