2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview - Bofoakwa Tano vs. Hearts of Oak

Newly promoted Bofoakwa Tano is set to face a stern test of their unbeaten start to the season as they clash with the formidable Hearts of Oak on Saturday in Sunyani.

Bofoakwa, who recently returned to the top flight after a 16-year absence in the second-tier, will look to capitalise on their momentum from a convincing victory over Real Tamale United.

In their previous match, Bofoakwa showcased an impressive performance that left their fans thrilled and filled with high expectations as they prepare to face Hearts of Oak. The sense of excitement and anticipation surrounding this encounter is palpable among the Bofoakwa faithful.

On the other hand, Hearts of Oak are riding high after a 1-0 victory over 10-man Nsoatreman in their recent fixture. While they had a prolific pre-season campaign with a flurry of goals, they struggled to find the back of the net in their opening game. However, the arrival of Congolese forward Kashala Ramos Wanet provided the much-needed spark, as he scored the decisive goal.

This match carries historical significance as it marks the first meeting between these two teams in over a decade. The Phobians claimed the victory in their last encounter, securing a 1-0 result in 2006. However, the return leg in Sunyani ended in a goalless stalemate, leaving fans eager to witness a new chapter in this rivalry.

Bofoakwa Tano will seek to continue their unbeaten streak and prove their mettle against a seasoned Hearts of Oak side. Hearts, on the other hand, will aim to build on their recent win and solidify their position in the league. With both teams hungry for success and a decade-long history between them, this clash promises to be an exciting and closely contested battle that fans won't want to miss.