2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview – Great Olympics vs. Bibiani Gold Stars

Great Olympics will be hoping be record their first win of the campaign when they host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 1 2023.

Annor Walker’s side is one of the four teams that haven’t lost a game this season but they are also yet to win a game.

They come up against a Gold Stars side brimming with confidence after their first home victory over Asante Kotoko.

Olympics will have a game on their hand if Michael Osei’s lad can replicate their performance against Kotoko but Annor Walker keen to record his first victory since taking charge.

This sets us up for a tasty encounter on Sunday.