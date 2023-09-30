2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs. Aduana FC

Legon Cities and Aduana FC are set to clash on Sunday in Accra, both teams eager to secure their second win of the season in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Legon Cities began the season on a high note, securing a victory against Karela United in their opening game. However, their momentum was halted in the previous matchday when they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Accra Lions. The team will be determined to bounce back and claim victory on home turf at El Wak.

Aduana, on the other hand, experienced a shaky start to the season with a loss to Samartex. However, they quickly regained their footing by defeating reigning champions Medeama in Dormaa. This victory may serve as the catalyst for Aduana FC to pursue their season's goal of winning the title, especially after coming close in the previous term.

The history between these two teams in Accra provides some optimism for Legon Cities, as they emerged victorious in their last encounter with a convincing 2-0 win. This result gives them a psychological edge going into this match.

In recent meetings between the two sides, Legon Cities have shown their competitive spirit with two wins out of the last five encounters, while two have ended in draws, and Aduana FC have secured one victory. This suggests that the battle between these teams tends to be closely contested.

As both teams strive to climb the league table and secure their second win of the season, this Sunday showdown in Accra promises to be a captivating clash between two sides hungry for success.