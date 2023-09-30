2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview – RTU vs. Heart of Lions

Real Tamale United will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Bofoakwa Tano when they host Heart of Lions at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, October 1 2023.

They welcome Heart of Lions who are yet to win a game since returning to the top flight. Fatawu Salifu’s side are also yet to score a goal but have so far not lost a game in the campaign.

RTU are always a tough nut to crack at home and they showed this in their matchday one win over Hearts of Oak.

Despite their spirited performance they lost in Sunyani and Abdul Mumin’s young lads will aim for a quick return to winning ways.

Salifu could set up to frustrate their hosts but they will also set their sights on their first win of the campaign.

It will be interesting how both coaches approach this game on Sunday.