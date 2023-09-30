2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report -Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 Hearts of Oak  

Ghana Premier League newcomers, Bofoakwa Tano, continued their remarkable start to the season by securing a 1-0 victory against Hearts of Oak at the Sunyani Coronation Park this past Saturday.

Bofoakwa, making their return to the Ghanaian top-flight after a 16-year absence, have proven to be a formidable force. They are currently unbeaten in their last three matches.

The clash between this traditional giant from the Bono region and the Phobians drew a massive crowd to the Sunyani Coronation Park, with passionate fans coming out in droves to support Bofoakwa in their first Premier League encounter in over a decade and a half.

The first half of the match ended in a goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

However, in the 46th minute, Bofoakwa's captain, Dauda, delivered the decisive blow with the only goal of the game.

This victory propelled Bofoakwa Tano to the top of the Ghana Premier League table with seven points out of a possible nine after three matchdays.

In contrast, Hearts of Oak find themselves with just three points from their opening three fixtures, having suffered their second defeat of the season.

Bofoakwa Tano's impressive start to the season has made them a team to watch in the Ghana Premier League, and their fans have plenty to cheer about as they lead the early charge in the league standings.