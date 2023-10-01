2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report - Legon Cities 2-1 Aduana FC

Legon Cities secured their second consecutive home victory with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aduana FC at the El Wak Stadium in Accra on Sunday afternoon.

The thrilling encounter saw Legon Cities bounce back from a previous defeat while adding to Aduana FC's woes on the road this season.

Legon Cities wasted no time asserting their dominance, and it paid off when Nicholas Mensah found the back of the net in the 9th minute to give the home side an early lead. However, they struggled to maintain control of the game, allowing Aduana FC to level the score when Isaac Mintah scored in the 25th minute.

With the contest finely balanced, both teams pressed for a winner, intensifying the battle in the second half. It was Legon Cities who ultimately emerged victorious, with Samuel Armah converting a penalty in the 54th minute to secure the crucial three points.

Legon Cities can now shift their focus to their upcoming match against Nations FC, while Aduana FC will be preparing to host Berekum Chelsea in their next fixture.