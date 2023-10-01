GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report – RTU 2-2 Heart of Lions

Published on: 01 October 2023
RTU were held to a 2-2 draw by top flight returnees, Kpando Heart of Lions at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, October 1 2023.

The notable change in the RTU set up was Hafiz Mohammed stepping in for the injured Mankuyeli.

Owusu Afriyie shot RTU into the lead just five minutes into the game but Lions skipper, Ebenezer Annan restored parity before the break on 41 minutes.

Fatawu Salifu’s lads came close to securing their first win of the campaign after Asante Seedorf shot them into the lead on 71 minutes.

The Pride of The North didn’t take long find the leveler after just five minutes through Shaibu on 76 minutes.

RTU will be happy to avoid defeat at home but for Lions they will see it as a missed opportunity to record their first win of the campaign.

RTU will host Gold Stars for their next match while Heart of Lions will host Bofoakwa Tano.

