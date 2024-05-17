2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview – Bechem United vs. Karela United

Bechem United will on Sunday face off against Karela United at the Nana Gyeabour Park, hoping to snap a four-match winless streak.

The two teams last met five months ago, with Bechem winning the match 4-0. However, Bechem come into this game following a loss to FC Dreams, and they've failed to secure a victory in their previous four games.

In particular, their defence has struggled recently, having conceded goals in six consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Karela are entering this match in high spirits, coming off of back-to-back wins over Nations and Aduana FC, extending their unbeaten streak to three games.

Nevertheless, Karela's defense hasn't fared much better than Bechem's, having allowed goals in five consecutive away matches.

In their past six meetings dating back to May 2021, both sides have had similar success against one another.

Each team has won twice, while there have also been two draws. Over those six matches, Bechem has managed to score ten goals, compared to Karela's six.

With such an evenly matched rivalry, fans can expect a highly competitive showdown between these two clubs.