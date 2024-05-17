2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs Asante Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea are set to clash with Asante Kotoko in what promises to be an intense encounter on Saturday.

The hosts, Berekum Chelsea, will be looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats, notably a surprising 3-0 loss to Hearts of Oak.

The match will take place at the Berekum Golden City Park, with Chelsea eager to halt Asante Kotoko's recent run of success.

Despite recent setbacks against Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak, Chelsea remain a formidable opponent, currently occupying the eighth position in the league standings.

Coach Samuel Boadu, renowned for his previous success with Hearts of Oak, will be keen to steer Chelsea back to winning ways, particularly against a familiar foe in Asante Kotoko.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko enter the game with a renewed sense of confidence, having secured two wins and a draw in their last three outings.

Following a string of disappointing results, an emergency meeting held at Manhyia Palace, involving club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, appears to have revitalized the team.

Kotoko have displayed purpose and resilience, recording victories against league leaders Samartex and Legon, while also holding Medeama to a draw in Tarkwa.

The history between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko adds an extra layer of intrigue to this fixture. With six previous encounters since April 2021, Chelsea have emerged victorious twice, while Kotoko have claimed victory on three occasions. Notably, Kotoko secured a narrow 1-0 win in their last meeting in Kumasi.

Chelsea hold a slim one-point advantage over Kotoko in the league standings. With both sides eager to secure vital points, expect a fiercely contested battle as they vie for supremacy on the pitch.