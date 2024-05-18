2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs. Great Olympics

Legon Cities return to league play after their FA Cup semi-final exit to host Great Olympics at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday, May 18 2024.

The Royals are in 12th position on the league standings with 38 points while 15th-placed Olympics are 5 points behind their hosts.

Both teams have a game in hand and would want to preserve their top flight status with a few weeks to end the season.

Cities have struggled for consistency this term and would want to return to winning ways after losing to Asante Kotoko in their last league match.

Fabin’s side will be chasing their third win in five matches after losing two of those games.

Great Olympics are out of the drop zone due to their superior goal difference and would be keen to snatch all three points to ease relegation fears.

The â€˜Dade Boys’ are without a win in their last five games after losing three and drawing two.

This game is a must-win for the visitors if they want to improve their chances of top-flight survival.