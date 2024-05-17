2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview- Nations FC vs Accra Lions

The Ghana Premier League returns after a two-week break with Nations FC and Accra Lions set to commence the final lap of the domestic topflight with a mouthwatering clash at Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Both teams head into the game well-rested and on a good run of form as they share places in the top three of the table. Only a point separates Nations FC and Accra Lions, with the form sitting second and having a good chance of winning the Ghana Premier League.

Although Accra Lions have been the better side in the last five games in the Premier League, they lost in their first meeting against the Kumasi-based club.

Accra Lions will be seeking revenge, having gone on a run of four matches without defeat, including a famous victory over Accra Hearts of Oak. In their last five games, they have won two, drawn two and lost one.

Meanwhile, Nations FC are yet to win a match in their last five games, having drawn two and lost three.

Despite being in the league for the first time, Nations FC have rich experience in their squad with former Kotoko midfielder Prince Acquah and Asamoah Boateng leading the club. Their technical team is led by former Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle.

Accra Lions boosts a very talented team, with the likes of Daniel Awuni, Yahaya Mohammed and Dominic Amponsah playing a pivotal role in the team.