2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview - Nsoatreman FC vs. Bibiani Goldstars

Nsoatreman FC will be gearing up for their Ghana Premier League matchday 30 fixture against Bibiani Goldstars FC with a lot of confidence this Sunday.

The Green and Yellows aim at returning to winning ways at the Nana Amoah Koromansah Park in the league following after last week's triumphant victory in the FA Cup.

Goals from teenage sensation Festus Apertorgbor and Mohammed Abdul Rahaman ensured Nsoatreman booked their place in the FA Cup final for the very first time in history.

However, they have not fared well at home recently, having managed just a win from their last four matches in Nsuatre. A run they hope to end on Sunday afternoon.

Goldstars are close to confirming their top-flight status for next season after some blistering form lately, which has seen them open a seven points gap from relegation.

The Miners have suffered only defeat in their last ten matches in the premiership with five victories and four draws since their loss to Asante Kotoko on March 1.

Despite their recent form, Goldstars can not be boastful of their away trips after recording just one win from their last 24 matches on the road.

Frimpong Manso's side are sitting in the 9th position with 40 points from 29 rounds, and winning on Sunday will be crucial in their bid to remain in the Ghana Premier League.