2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview – Samartex FC vs. Bofoakwa Tano

League leaders, Samartex will seek to tighten their grip on the premier league title when they host Bofoakwa Tano at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, May 19 2024.

The Timber Giants could extend their lead atop the league standings to 7 points when they beat relegation-threatened Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday.

Nurudeen Ahmed’s side have lost only once at home this term and a victory over the Hunters could inch them closer to their first ever premier league title.

After suffering that away loss to RTU in their last game, Samartex will be keen to return to winning ways as they know they can’t afford to lose steam at this stage.

Bofo are in the danger zone having won one, lost one and drawn four of their last six games.

They will be bent on picking up all three to get themselves out of the relegation mire as they aim to extend their stay in the top flight.

The Hunters reached the final of the FA Cup after eliminating defending champions, Dreams FC last weekend.

John Eduafo and his lad would seek to draw inspiration from that victory ahead of Sunday's crucial clash.

However you slice it, this game promises to produce end-t0-end action in Samreboi as the three points mean a lot to both teams.