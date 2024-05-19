2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - Bechem United 3-1 Karela United

Bechem United triumphed over Karela United with a convincing 3-1 victory, ending their four-game winless streak at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

Emmanuel Ababio kicked off the scoring blitzkrieg in the 12th minute, quickly doubling down with a second goal just three minutes later.

18-year-old attacker Clinton Duodu cemented the victory with a precise goal in the 60th minute.

Boosted by their stellar performance, Bechem maintained firm control of the game. Karela managed to sneak in a late consolation goal deep into injury time, but it was too little, too late.

Ababio's brace marked a strong statement from Bechem's defensive force, illustrating their commitment to strengthening their standing.

Currently positioned in sixth place, Bechem aim to leap further up the table as they approach the closing stages of the season.

Regretfully, Karela face challenges near the bottom, currently occupying the 13th spot with only four games remaining.

Reinvigorated by their emphatic triumph, Bechem United appear poised to defend their territory with increased intensity.

Meanwhile, Karela urgently require a strategic plan to avoid sliding closer to the dreaded relegation zone.