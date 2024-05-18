2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea emerged triumphant in a nail-biting encounter against Asante Kotoko at the Berekum Golden City Park on Saturday, concluding the match with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory.

The result halted Chelsea's worrying slide of two consecutive defeats, enabling them to climb to fourth place on the table, no doubt delighting coach Samuel Boadu.

Meanwhile, Kotoko succumbed to a devastating loss despite showing promise early in the game, resulting in their descent into the lower half of the rankings.

Initially, Kotoko appeared poised for success, capitalising on Chelsea's defensive frailty. The versatile Ugandan forward, Steven Mukwala, demonstrated his exceptional striking ability by heading a splendid goal beyond the helpless goalkeeper in the 15th minute, granting Kotoko an advantage. Regrettably for Kotoko, their celebrations proved premature.

Just before the interval, Chelsea struck back via a penalty kick converted by Stephen Amankonah, punishing Kotoko's error-prone defence. Spurred on by equaliser, Chelsea displayed renewed vigour and determination, pushing for a pivotal breakthrough in the second half.

As fulltime approached, both teams intensified their efforts to claim a precious winner. Eventually, in stoppage time, Afriye Mezack delivered a defining moment for Chelsea, scoring the decisive goal in the 95th minute.

Agony washed over the Kotoko camp, shattering their aspirations of building upon their recent positive results and maintaining their upward trajectory. Conversely, jubilation erupted among the Chelsea faithful, savouring their team's stunning revival.

Ultimately, Chelsea's spirited fightback snatched victory from Kotoko, denying them the prospect of continuing their progression in the table. Instead, Chelsea ascended to fourth place, enhancing their chances of challenging for higher honours.