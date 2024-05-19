2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - Dreams FC 1-2 Heart of Lions

Heart of Lions took their survival bidding to another step after stunning Dreams FC at their own backyard in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Bashir Hayford's team rallied from a goal down to overcome the 'Still Believe' outfit at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu with a 2-1 triumph in the end.

The first away victory of the season for Lions sees them move out of the relegation zone for the very first time this campaign.

Dreams took an early lead in the match when Joseph Esso scores his first goal for the club after 17 minutes.

Defender Ebenezer Abban restored parity of the match on the brink of half-time when he successfully converted a penalty kick.

Two minutes into the second period forward Mustapha Yakubu got his 6th goal of the campaign to give Lions the lead to end their winless run on the road.

The visitors' level on points with Dreams and are two above the danger zone. They have 35 points from 30 matches with four games remaining for the season to end.

Lions take on league leaders FC Samartex 1996 in their next match while Dreams host Legon Cities FC on Wednesday to clear one of their three games in hand.