2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 0-1 Aduana FC

A solitary goal from Kelvin Obeng powered Aduana FC to victory over Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, breaking the latter's brief two-match winless streak.

Within the initial 10 minutes, Aduana found the back of the net and successfully defended their lead until the final whistle.

Entering the contest, Hearts of Oak seemed buoyant after routing Berekum Chelsea 3-0, keen to maintain momentum on familiar turf.

However, Aduana FC dominated possession and threatened Hearts of Oak's defence repeatedly, ultimately restricting them from attempting a single shot on target.

Beforehand, Aduana FC grappled with a four-match winless stretch, jeopardizing their pursuit of the title.

This crucial victory, nonetheless, catapulted them to third place, reigniting hopes for a second-spot finish.

Contrastingly, Hearts of Oak find themselves dangerously close to the drop zone, sitting just five points clear with four rounds remaining in this arduous campaign. mounting pressure in a turbulent season.