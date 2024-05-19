GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 0-1 Aduana FC

Published on: 19 May 2024
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 0-1 Aduana FC

A solitary goal from Kelvin Obeng powered Aduana FC to victory over Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, breaking the latter's brief two-match winless streak.

Within the initial 10 minutes, Aduana found the back of the net and successfully defended their lead until the final whistle.

Entering the contest, Hearts of Oak seemed buoyant after routing Berekum Chelsea 3-0, keen to maintain momentum on familiar turf.

However, Aduana FC dominated possession and threatened Hearts of Oak's defence repeatedly, ultimately restricting them from attempting a single shot on target.

Beforehand, Aduana FC grappled with a four-match winless stretch, jeopardizing their pursuit of the title.

This crucial victory, nonetheless, catapulted them to third place, reigniting hopes for a second-spot finish.

Contrastingly, Hearts of Oak find themselves dangerously close to the drop zone, sitting just five points clear with four rounds remaining in this arduous campaign. mounting pressure in a turbulent season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more