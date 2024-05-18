2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - Legon Cities 2-1 Great Olympics

Legon Cities shook off their FA Cup disappointment to record a hard-fought 2-1 win over Great Olympics at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday, May 18 2024 in their matchday 30 premier league clash.

The Royals raced into a 16th-minute lead through Mohammed Alidu but failed to take that advantage into the break.

Great Olympics restored parity in stoppage time of the first half through Albert Amoah.

Cities were the more determined to win this game and their pressure paid off as Kwabena Boateng scored a beauty in the 73rd minute which secured all three points for his side.

Fabin's side have now made it three wins in their last five and return to the winning track after their last premier league defeat to Asante Kotoko.

Great Olympics have now failed to win in six consecutive games and are treading on dangerous grounds as they are out of the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference.

Cities climb to ninth on the league standings after the win with 41 points while the 'Dade Boys' remain in 15th position with 33 points.

The Royals are away to Dreams FC for their next game and Great Olympics will host Berekum Chelsea.