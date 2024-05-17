2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report- Nations FC 1-0 Accra Lions

Nations FC closed the gap on league leaders Samartex at the top of the table after beating Accra Lions on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League to return to winning ways.

Barimah Baah's first-half strike was enough for the hosts to complete a double over the Accra-based club and end their five-game winless run.

Accra Lions started the game the better side, controlling the early exchanges but failed to take their chances, with the best opportunity falling to Yahya Mohammed halfway through the first half.

The hosts gradually warmed themselves into the game, beginning to dominate in the final 15 minutes of the first stanza.

Five minutes before half time, their effort paid off after Baah broke the deadlock, tapping home after Andrew Owusu had saved his earlier effort.

After the break, Lions began to chase the game and came close early in the second half but Nations FC were equal to the task.

The Kumasi-based side, with their fans coming out in numbers to support them at Abranksese, were resolute as they offered little in attack in the second half.

The win sees them close the gap to on leaders Samartex to four points.