2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report – Samartex FC 3-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Samartex took a huge step in the title race with an emphatic 3-0 win over Bofoakwa Tano at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, May 19 2024.

Two first half goals and a third after recess ensured the hosts stretched their lead atop the league standings to 7 points.

The Timber Giants showed they meant business by racing into a 17th minute lead through Baba Musah.

The visitors were reduced to ten men in the 23rd minute as Abu Bashiru was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Samartex were coasting at 2-0 as Evans Osei Wusu netted in the 30th minute to double their advantage.

After recess, Emmanuel Boakye scored the third to seal all three points for the Timber Giants in the 80th minute.

Bofoakwa are in the danger zone on 17th position with 33 points and they return to the Sunyani Coronation Park to host Medeama for their next game.

Samartex will take a long trip to Heart of Lions for their next match.