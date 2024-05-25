2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Bechem United

Accra Lions will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Nations FC in Kumasi when they host Bechem United in Accra on Saturday.

The Accra-based club's impressive run was halted last week after suffering a 1-0 defeat to the title chasers.

Meanwhile, Bechem United returned to winning ways after beating Karela United 3-0 at the Nana Gyeabour Park on matchday 30.

Both teams head into the game on Saturday level on points but Lions have been difficult to beat in Accra and are yet to concede a goal at the Accra Sports Stadium since returning to the venue in March.

In five meetings between Accra Lions and Bechem United, each team has two wins with the other game ending in a draw.

Accra Lions have been fluid in attack since the start of the second round, with youngsters Daniel Awuni and Dominic Amponsah starring alongside Yahaya Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Bechem United have struggled to find a replacement for top marksman Emmanuel Avornyoh, who left to continue his career abroad in February.

However, they have been resolute defensive with Francis Acquah manning the backline.

Accra Lions secure their most points since gaining promotion to the Ghana Premier League if they beat the former FA Cup winners.