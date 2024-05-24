2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview - Aduana FC vs. Nations FC

Third-placed Aduana FC will face second-placed Nations FC at the Agyeman Badu Stadium in Dormaa on Saturday.

Both teams are keen to keep their title aspirations alive.

Aduana are currently nine points behind league leaders Samartex with just four games remaining in the season.

A defeat for Aduana and a win for Samartex against Heart of Lions would end the former champions' title hopes.

Nations FC, trailing by seven points, also face a critical match; failure to secure a win would significantly diminish their chances of winning the league.

The upcoming clash marks the second meeting between Aduana and Nations in five months, with Nations having triumphed 2-1 in their last encounter.

Aduana enters this match with momentum, having secured a victory over Hearts of Oak in Accra last Sunday.

Nations also approach the game in high spirits after a 1-0 win against Accra Lions.

However, scoring against Aduana FC could prove challenging for Nations, as they have failed to score in their previous three away matches.

In their recent head-to-head history since December 2023, Nations FC have the upper hand, winning their sole encounter 2-1.

Aduana have managed to score just one goal in these matches, while Nations have netted two.

Overall, Nations hold a better head-to-head record against Aduana in their recent encounters.