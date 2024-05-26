2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs. Dreams FC

Bibiani Goldstars FC will look to make a quick recovery from their heavy defeat last weekend in the Ghana Premier League when they face Dreams FC on Sunday.

The Miners suffered a humiliating 4-0 thrashing in the hands of Nsoatreman FC. They hope to return to winning ways at Dun's Park in Bibiani to continue their fight against relegation.

Goldstars are presently without a win in their last three matches, having picked only two points from a possible nine. They are five points above the drop zone.

A win on Sunday over Dreams will be essential for Frimpong Manso's side in their bid for top-flight football next season. Goldstars have one draw and seven wins in their last eight home games.

Dreams will travel to Bibiani on the back of a 2-0 victory against Legon Cities FC in the midweek as they cleared another outstanding fixture, moving away from the danger zone.

The 'Still Believe' side have opened a five-point gap between them and the relegation zone with two more matches in hand.

Dreams will visit Goldstars with a patchy away form. They have managed just a win in their last nine matches on the road in the league. (D3 L5)