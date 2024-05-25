2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview- Bofoakwa Tano vs Medeama SC

Bofoakwa Tano will aim to take the survival race down to the wire as they battle to extend their top-flight stay beyond a single season when they welcome Medeama SC to the Coronation park in Sunyani on Sunday.

Bofo are deeply involved in the relegation dog-fight and will do their quest for survival a lot of good with a win against the defending champions.

The home side are smarting from their 3-0 defeat at league leaders FC Samartex 1996 and will be eager to come of their blocks as they continue their push for survival.

Medeama needed Diawise Taylor's first half spot kick to beat basement club Real Tamale United 1-0 at the Akoon Community park in Tarkwa to move back into the top four.

Bosnian Nebojsa Kapor will be demanding a lot more from his Medeama players ahead of their trip to the Bono Region where they have performed abysmally over the years.

Bofoakwa Tano are 17th on the table with 33 points after 30 matches and are winless in their last 5 league games. The Bofo lads have recorded 23 points at home, scoring 11 and conceding 11.

John Eduafo’s side are unbeaten in their last 5 home games and are the weakest home side after matchday30 in this campaign.

Medeama SC have recorded 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat in their last 5 outings. The Mauve and Yellow are 4th on the table with 46 points from 30 matches. They’ve recorded 12 points away from home, scored 10 and conceded 18.

Medeama SC head into the game with a victory in their last away game against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium. They are ranked as the 7th best away side in the league currently.

Bofoakwa Tano are yet to host defending champions Medeama SC at home in the league after gaining promotion into the top-flight in the 2023/24 campaign.

Bofoakwa Tano skipper Saaka Dauda has netted 8 goals in the league so far and will be available for the clash on Sunday.

Other player to watch include, Aboagye Dacosta, Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng, Elijah Addai, Ali Alhassan, Clinton Baffour, Emmanuel Ankrah, Elvis Opoku, Andrews Appau, Issac Baffoe, Solomon Obilitey and Steven Owusu.

Medeama SC star man Kamaradini Mamudu, who is a defender, has been very prolific in front of goal in this campaign and is expected to start the game on Sunday. Godfred Abban, Diawisie Tyalor, Derrick Fordjour, Kofi Asmah, Fatawu Sulemana, Michael Enu, Bernardinho Tetteh, Nurudeen Abdulai, Dennis Adoma, Joshua Agyemang, Kelvin Nkrumah and Emmanuel Cudjoe are all available for selection.