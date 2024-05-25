2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview – Great Olympics vs. Berekum Chelsea

Relegation-haunted Great Olympics will aim for a quick turnaround when they host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 26 2024.

Great Olympics occupy 16th position on the league standings with 33 points after failing to claim a win in their last six games.

The â€˜Dade Boys’ recorded four losses and two draws out of those matches.

Olympics have a game in hand but they must win on Sunday to offer themselves any hope of surviving in the top flight.

Berekum Chelsea are in a relatively safer position in 8th on the league standings with 44 points.

The Bibires beat giants, Asante Kotoko in their last league match and will hope to draw inspiration from that win as they continue the search for their first away win in 2024.

Samuel Boadu and his charges may not have any relegation fears but they are just a point behind fifth-placed Nsoatreman and a win could help them climb up the league log.

Boadu, a former premier league winner with Hearts of Oak knows a win over a desperate Great Olympics side won’t come easy.

Berekum Chelsea would have to demonstrate much resilience if they want to leave Accra with a least a point.