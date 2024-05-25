2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview - Heart of Lions vs. Samartex

Heart of Lions will face Samartex at the Kpando Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a crucial match, with three important points at stake for both teams.

Heart of Lions are battling for survival and aim to secure three points to stay clear of the relegation zone, having climbed out of it last week.

They secured back-to-back wins, including an away victory against Dreams FC in Dawu, putting them two points ahead of the drop zone with four games remaining.

Lions will be motivated to beat the league leaders to achieve their target of staying in the league.

Samartex, on the other hand, can take a significant step towards their first-ever title with a win and will be highly motivated to do so.

In their last league encounter, Samartex defeated Heart of Lions 2-0. However, Heart of Lions are currently in solid form, winning their recent matches against Dreams FC and Nsoatreman, and extending their unbeaten streak to four matches.

They have also shown strong defensive performances at home, achieving three consecutive clean sheets.

Samartex approach the match in good spirits after a 3-0 win against Bofoakwa Tano.

Despite their good mood, Samartex have struggled defensively, conceding goals in eight consecutive away matches.