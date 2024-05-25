2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview – Karela United vs. Nsoatreman FC

Karela United welcome Nsoatreman FC to the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex for their matchday 31 league fixture on Saturday, May 25 2024.

Karela are in 14th position on the league standings with 37 points and will aim to steer clear the danger zone with a win over Nsoatreman.

The Pride and Passion lost to Bechem United in their last match but will be confident of returning to winning ways as they are yet to lose at their new home ground.

Abukari Damba’s side have won five of their six home games at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex. Only Accra Lions managed to leave the venue with a point after their 1-1 draw last month.

Nsoatreman have had an inconsistent second round of their campaign. This has been highlighted by their failure to record two consecutive wins after the break.

Maxwell Konadu’s side were among the favourites to win the league title but have dropped to 5th position with 45 points, 10 behind leaders, Samartex.

Nsoatreman were big winners over Bibiani Gold Stars last weekend and would want to make it two wins on the spin when they visit Karela.

Their prospects of winning the title may have diminished if not vanished but Nsoatreman will aim for a strong finish in the top four. A win on Saturday could inch them up on the league log.

The visitors know picking all three points won’t be easy against a Karela side who are formidable at home.