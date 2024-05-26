2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview - Real Tamale United vs. Legon Cities FC

Real Tamale United will come up against Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League matchday 31 as they continue to battle for survival. They remain at the bottom of the log.

The Pride of the North have managed 28 points from 29 matches, trailing the safety places by seven points with a game in hand.

Two more defeats from their remaining matches would confirm their relegation from the top division after three seasons of their return.

RTU are on a bad run ahead of Sunday's game at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale. They have just three wins from the last twelve league games.

Cities have been in a rollercoaster form lately. Something they would want to improve on Sunday against the relegation threatened RTU.

With six points above the relegation zone, another three points could see them secure their place in the Ghana Premier League for the next season.

However, their current away form is piss-poor as they make the trip from the capital to Tamale. Cities have lost all of their last seven away games, failing to score in six of them.

The Royals sit in the 9th place on the league standings with 41 points from 30 matches.