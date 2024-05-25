2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report- Accra Lions 3-0 Bechem United

Accra Lions were in rampant form against Bechem United on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The hosts defeated Bechem United 3-0 after a dominant display with goals from Dominic Amponsah, Mohammed Yahaya and Daniel Awuni.

The Hunters started the game strongly with Clinton Doudu causing trouble on the flanks for David Oduro.

However, the game switched quickly after Lions broke the deadlock through Amponsah after 12 minutes when he connected to a cross from Remember Boateng.

Moments later, Oduro sent in a cross to Amponsah but the Bechem United goalie was quick to react before the visitors tested Andrews Owusu in the Accra Lions goal.

Just before half time, Doudu pulled a great save from the Lions goalie.

After the break, the Bechem United started as the better side but Accra Lions gradually warmed themselves into the game, beginning to dominate possession halfway through the second half.

With twenty minutes remaining, Ali Mohammed found Yahaya who brilliantly controlled a pass before calmly slotting home.

Seven minutes later, a swift play from the left saw Blessing Asuman take on his marker before finding Amponsah who laid it down for Awuni to strike for Accra Lions' third.

The victory keeps Lions in the league for another season.