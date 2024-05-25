2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report – Aduana FC 1-0 Nations FC

Aduana FC delivered a significant setback to Nations FC's Ghana Premier League title ambitions with a narrow 1-0 win in their matchday 31 clash on Saturday.

In a tightly contested match at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park, Aduana FC showcased their determination and continued their impressive form following a recent victory over Hearts of Oak.

The Dormaa-based club capitalised on their momentum to secure another crucial three points.

Nations FC entered the game with renewed confidence after ending a five-game winless streak with a crucial win against Accra Lions, boosting their title hopes. However, despite their best efforts, they were unable to find the back of the net in the first half, which ended goalless.

The decisive moment came in the 55th minute when Yussif Alhassan Chisah broke the deadlock, scoring the only goal of the game. Chisah's strike ensured that Aduana FC snatched all three points, significantly denting Nations FC's chances of clinching the title.

The defeat leaves Nations FC in the third position as FC Samartex edge closer to securing the championship. With 55 points, FC Samartex holds a seven-point lead over Nations FC. A victory for Samartex in their upcoming match against Heart of Lions would extend their lead to nine points, further solidifying their position at the top of the table.

Aduana FC's win propels them to second place with 49 points, keeping their slim title hopes alive, while Nations FC slips to third. Accra Lions also made strides up the table, climbing to fourth place after a 3-0 victory against Bechem United.

As the Ghana Premier League season nears its climax, the race for the title intensifies, with every match proving crucial for the top contenders. Aduana FC's recent performances have added an exciting twist to the title chase, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.