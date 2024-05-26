2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 2-0 Hearts of Oak

Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala scored two brilliant goals as Asante Kotoko triumphed over Hearts of Oak for the second time this season.

The victory completes the double for Kotoko over their arch-rivals, following a thrilling 3-2 win earlier in the campaign.

Mukwala, who was also on target in the previous encounter, led Kotoko to a 2-0 win at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon with his double strike.

Both teams have struggled this season, but Kotoko came into the game slightly superior, two points ahead of Hearts of Oak, and they proved their dominance with a superb display.

Mukwala opened the scoring in the eighth minute, outpacing his markers to latch onto a long ball, and controlling it well before slotting it in for the Porcupine Warriors.

The composure and the finish from Steven Mukwala was excellent. #SuperClash pic.twitter.com/MUhOv39sFw — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) May 26, 2024

He sealed the win in the 95th minute with a brilliant effort, cutting inside from the left and unleashing a shot that beat the goalkeeper.

Take a bow Steven Mukwala 🙇‍♂️ Your composure in the box is admirable That was a well-taken goal for Kotoko’s 2nd goal. 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/kN905TBBkW — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) May 26, 2024

The Ugandan striker received a yellow card for excessive celebration after removing his shirt.

The win propels Kotoko into the top half of the table, now in 9th place and further away from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak find themselves in a precarious position, sitting 14th on the table, just two points above the drop zone.

They face the risk of relegation if they don't improve in their final three games of the season—a shocking prospect for a club with their storied history as one of the biggest teams in Africa.