2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak

Ghana's two biggest clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will clash at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the historic significance of this encounter, the anticipation for the game is notably low due to both teams' underwhelming performances this season.

Current Form and Standings

Record Ghanaian champions Kotoko have secured just 40 points out of a possible 90 from 30 games, placing them 10th in the league.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak, the 21-time champions, have accumulated 38 points, leaving them in 12th place.

Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the table, far below their usual lofty standards.

Battle Against Relegation

The spectre of relegation looms over both clubs. Hearts of Oak are precariously five points above the relegation zone, while Kotoko have a slightly larger buffer, sitting seven points clear. With only a few games remaining, every point is crucial to avoid an unprecedented drop.

Recent Performance and H2H Record

The historical head-to-head record between these teams over the last 31 matches sees Hearts of Oak edge it with 11 wins while 11 have ended in draws.

In their last encounter, Kotoko emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, despite Hearts of Oak being the nominal home team.

Tactical Insights and Key Statistics

Scoring and Conceding Trends : Kotoko are most likely to score between the 75th and 90th minutes, having netted 28.6% of their goals in this period. Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, are most vulnerable during the same timeframe, conceding 23.3% of their goals.

: Kotoko are most likely to score between the 75th and 90th minutes, having netted 28.6% of their goals in this period. Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, are most vulnerable during the same timeframe, conceding 23.3% of their goals. Possession Statistics : Kotoko have an average possession rate of 51.70%, slightly higher than Hearts of Oak’s 50.95%.

: Kotoko have an average possession rate of 51.70%, slightly higher than Hearts of Oak’s 50.95%. Corners : Kotoko average 4.53 corners per match, while Hearts of Oak average 3.53.

: Kotoko average 4.53 corners per match, while Hearts of Oak average 3.53. Both Teams to Score (BTTS): This season, Kotoko has a BTTS rate of 36.67%, compared to Hearts of Oak’s 43.33%.

Key Players to Watch

For Kotoko, their attacking prowess will rely heavily on their ability to capitalise late in the game, where they have shown a knack for scoring.

Hearts of Oak will need to tighten their defence during this critical period to avoid conceding.

Final Thoughts

Despite the low excitement surrounding the game, the stakes remain high for both teams. Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are not only fighting for pride but also to ensure their survival in the league.

With relegation threats looming and club standards at an all-time low, this match could be pivotal in determining the future direction of these storied Ghanaian football giants.