2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 2-1 Dreams FC

Bibiani Goldstars FC needed two quick goals in the second half to be able to see off Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Miners secured a 2-1 victory over Dreams in the matchday 31 encounter as they recovered from last week's embarrassing defeat to Nsoatreman FC.

The victory at the Dun's Park in Bibiani also sees Frimpong Manso's side return to winning ways after three matches without a win.

Forward Alex Aso scored his 8th goal of the campaign to give Goldstars the lead just a minute after the half-time break.

Defender Emmanuel Appau doubled the advantage for the home side a few moments later as they continued their dominance from the first half.

Dreams got their consolation goal on the brink of the full-time whistle when Joseph Esso found the back of the net for the second time this season.

Goldstars present sit in the 10th position on the league standings after Sunday’s victory while Dreams are two points above the relegation zone.

The next round of the matches will see Goldstars travel to league leaders FC Samartex 1996, whereas Dreams host Karela United FC.